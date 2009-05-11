DuPont Will Cut 2,000 More Jobs

Detailing a restructuring plan it announced on April 21 as part of its first-quarter earnings report, DuPont says it will eliminate about 2,000 positions worldwide by the end of 2010 and rationalize certain production assets. In December, the company announced the elimination of 2,500 jobs. DuPont had about 60,000 employees at the end of 2008. The firm attributes the cutbacks to "the steep and extended downturn in transportation and construction markets and the extension into industrial markets."
