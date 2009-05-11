George Whitesides Wins Benjamin Franklin Medal

GEORGE M. WHITESIDES, Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor at Harvard University, is the winner of the 2009 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Chemistry.
He is among eight winners of this year's Franklin Institute Awards, which recognize individuals whose innovations have benefited humanity, advanced science, and launched new fields of inquiry.
Whitesides was cited for his pioneering research in molecular self-assembly and for his invention of rapid techniques for the inexpensive fabrication of ultrasmall devices for practical use. His research has opened doors to innovative medical technology and improved lithography.
Whitesides received a bachelor's degree from Harvard in 1960 and a doctorate from California Institute of Technology in 1964, under the direction of John D. Roberts. He was a member of the MIT faculty before joining Harvard in 1982.
He has helped found more than 12 companies and holds more than 50 patents. His past honors include the ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, ACS's Arthur C. Cope Award, the National Medal of Science, the Kyoto Prize for Advanced Technology, and the ACS Priestley Medal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter