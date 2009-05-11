Gevo Gets Funding, Plans Biofuel Plant

The French oil and gas company Total has invested an undisclosed amount in the fourth round of funding by biofuels start-up Gevo. Gevo uses biocatalysts to make butanol and other fuels and chemicals from agricultural wastes. It plans to commercialize its renewable hydrocarbon manufacturing by retrofitting existing ethanol facilities. The company says it will open a 1 million-gal-per-year plant in St. Joseph, Mo., this summer. It is planning to start up a commercial-scale facility by early 2011.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter