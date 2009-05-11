Harrison Howe Award Call For Nominations

NOMINATIONS ARE being accepted for the 2010 ACS Rochester Section's Harrison Howe Award, which is named for one of the section's founders. The annual award recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to chemistry defined in its broadest sense by a scientist who shows the potential for further achievement. The prize consists of a plaque, an honorarium, and paid travel expenses to deliver a lecture at the annual Harrison Howe Award Symposium at the University of Rochester.
Send a synopsis of the nominee's accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, and up to five reprints of papers electronically, preferably as Word or PDF files, to hhowe@chem.rochester.edu by July 1. Up to two supporting letters containing additional information about the candidate may be included. Send an e-mail to Patrick Holland at holland@chem.rochester.edu to request confirmation of receipt. For more information, visit www.chem.rochester.edu/howe/current.php.
