Ironwood Signs Pact With Spanish Firm

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, based in Cambridge, Mass., has licensed to Spain's Laboratorios Almirall the European rights to develop and commercialize linaclotide, its investigational compound for irritable bowel syndrome. Almirall will pay $40 million up front plus potential precommercial licensing and milestone payments of up to $95 million. Ironwood would also receive royalties on sales in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter