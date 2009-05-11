Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Way To Protect Unstable Boron Reagents

Masked boronates make 2-pyridyl coupling possible

by Stu Borman
May 11, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Air-stable MIDA boronates release unstable boronic acid intermediates slowly, enabling the intermediates to combine with reagents before they decompose.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Air-stable MIDA boronates release unstable boronic acid intermediates slowly, enabling the intermediates to combine with reagents before they decompose.

A NEW CARBON-CARBON coupling technique provides a route to compounds that are currently difficult to synthesize. The approach eases access to 2-pyridyl and other heterocyclic derivatives that are of key importance, especially in drug discovery, but have been particularly challenging synthetically.

Chemists often form C–C links by using Stille or Suzuki coupling reactions. But Stille reactions use toxic tin reagents, and Suzuki reactions use boronic acid intermediates that tend to be unstable. Extensive efforts have been made to reduce the instability of Suzuki boronates, but most approaches have major limitations.

One of the most promising tactics has been the use of stable organotrifluoroborates in place of unstable boronates, an approach developed in the past few years by organic chemistry professor Gary A. Molander and coworkers at the University of Pennsylvania and elsewhere. But the trifluoroborate technique still doesn't work well in some cases, such as with 2-pyridyl couplings.

Now, grad students David M. Knapp and Eric P. Gillis and assistant professor of chemistry Martin D. Burke of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, have further expanded Suzuki coupling by developing a method that uses N-methyliminodiacetic acid (MIDA) to protect unstable boronates (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja901416p). MIDA boronates are easy to synthesize and stable, and they release unstable boronic acid intermediates slowly, enabling Suzuki coupling to occur before the intermediates decompose. The technique makes it feasible to carry out 2-pyridyl and other heterocyclic couplings.

Lawrence G. Hamann, executive director for Global Discovery Chemistry at Novartis, in Cambridge, Mass., comments that MIDA boronates tolerate a substantial range of reaction types and that 2-pyridyl MIDA boronates in particular "are a major advance, as the trifluoroborate methodology does not work here." He notes that 2-pyridyl moieties are "ubiquitous in many druglike molecules."

"MIDA boronate stability, reliability, and ease of use, in conjunction with the ability to mitigate the use of toxic tin-derived reagents, will accelerate the broad incorporation of this tool into synthetic strategies," adds Peter T. Meinke, senior director of medicinal chemistry at Merck & Co., in Rahway, N.J.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction couples aromatic molecules with phosphorus rather than metal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst Converts Strong C–H Bonds To Amines Selectively

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE