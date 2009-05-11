Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

OSHA To Propose Dust Rule

by Jeff Johnson
May 11, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

OSHA is developing a comprehensive regulation on combustible dust. More than 130 workers have been killed and more than 780 have been injured in dust explosions since 1980, OSHA officials said when announcing the proposal. Dust regulations could affect tens of thousands of companies with plants that generate nanosized particles of combustible materials and the many workers in those operations. The agency is evaluating possible regulatory methods and is requesting data and comments on the proposed rule. Investigations by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board of a wide range of dust-related industrial accidents, several in the chemical industry, resulted in the board's recommendation in 2006 that OSHA issue a combustible dust standard. OSHA refused to issue a rule at that time and instead looked to a "national emphasis program" to focus inspectors' attention on dust problems. Pressure on OSHA increased, however, and following a sugar dust accident in early 2008 that killed 14 workers, several members of Congress announced intentions to force OSHA to issue regulations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Combustible dust explosions still a problem, CSB says
CSB Steps Back From ‘Safety Case’ Regulation Scheme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Workplace Agency Rebuked

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE