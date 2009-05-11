Partnership Wins Iowa Grant For Algae Pilot

Corn ethanol firm Green Plains Renewable Energy and its partners in BioProcessAlgae have been awarded a $2.1 million grant from the Iowa Power Fund to build an algae pilot project at Green Plains' ethanol plant in Shenandoah, Iowa. The grant provides matching funds to install photobioreactors that will take advantage of recycled water, heat, and CO2 from the ethanol manufacturing process. The facility will open in the third quarter.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter