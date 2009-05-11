Rhodia Shuts Nylon Operation In Canada

Rhodia is shutting down a nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 engineering resin compounding plant in Mississauga, Ontario. Widely used in automotive applications, nylon resins have been affected by the economic slowdown. The firm plans to transfer resin production to Richmond, Va.-based Alloy Polymers, a nylon resin user and producer of plastic compounds. Production in Mississauga of surfactants and polymers for home and personal care use is unaffected by the nylon cutbacks, Rhodia says.
