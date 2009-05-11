Seeking Applicants For Graduate Organic Fellowships

THE ACS DIVISION of Organic Chemistry is seeking applicants for its 2009–10 graduate organic chemistry fellowships to be held by Ph.D. students during their third or fourth year of study.
Nominations should be submitted in triplicate by the candidate's Ph.D. thesis adviser and consist of an application form, three letters of recommendation, and a short essay. The fellowship stipend for 2009 is $25,250, and fellows will travel to the 2011 National Organic Chemistry Symposium to present their work. For details, visit organicdivision.org/fellowships.html.
All applications should be mailed to Christopher Welch, Merck & Co., RY 801 C-101, Rahway, NJ 07065, or e-mailed to christopher_welch@merck.com. The deadline is June 5. Questions may be directed to Melanie Sanford at (734) 615-0451 or mssanfor@umich.edu.
