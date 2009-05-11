Undergraduate Organic Fellowships Announced

SIXTEEN UNDERGRADUATE students have been awarded summer undergraduate research fellowships by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry. The awards recognize outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students attending colleges and universities in the U.S. and provide support for them to carry out independent research at their respective colleges or universities in the summer between their junior and senior years.
This year's awardees are Shannon Stone, Brown University; Joseph Nagano-Gerace, Brown University; Joshua Green, Harvard University; Andrew Chung, Harvey Mudd College; Shreyas Shah, Rutgers University; Rachel Dorset, Smith College; Joseph Michael Azzarelli, Stanford University; Nathaniel Erskine, Swarthmore College; Valerie Angell, Union College; Andy I. Nguyen, University of California, Irvine; Ross W. Cheloha, University of Nebraska; Lauren E. Kennedy, University of Pennsylvania; Michelle Grau, University of San Diego; Jonathan James Hulce, University of Vermont; Cameron Moore, Western Washington University; and Reid M. Faylor, Xavier University.
