People

Undergraduate Organic Fellowships Announced

by Linda Wang
May 11, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 19
Most Popular in People

SIXTEEN UNDERGRADUATE students have been awarded summer undergraduate research fellowships by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry. The awards recognize outstanding undergraduate organic chemistry students attending colleges and universities in the U.S. and provide support for them to carry out independent research at their respective colleges or universities in the summer between their junior and senior years.

This year's awardees are Shannon Stone, Brown University; Joseph Nagano-Gerace, Brown University; Joshua Green, Harvard University; Andrew Chung, Harvey Mudd College; Shreyas Shah, Rutgers University; Rachel Dorset, Smith College; Joseph Michael Azzarelli, Stanford University; Nathaniel Erskine, Swarthmore College; Valerie Angell, Union College; Andy I. Nguyen, University of California, Irvine; Ross W. Cheloha, University of Nebraska; Lauren E. Kennedy, University of Pennsylvania; Michelle Grau, University of San Diego; Jonathan James Hulce, University of Vermont; Cameron Moore, Western Washington University; and Reid M. Faylor, Xavier University.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

