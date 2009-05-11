Whitesides Receives Inaugural Dreyfus Prize

George M. Whitesides, the Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor of Chemistry at Harvard University, is the recipient of the first Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences.
The $250,000 prize, to be awarded biennially by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, highlights selected areas of chemistry that have benefited society. Honoring the Dreyfus brothers, the inaugural award focuses on materials chemistry.
Whitesides' wide-ranging contributions to materials chemistry include developments in self-assembled monolayer construction, microfluidics, and soft lithography. He has used these advances to engineer systems for many applications, including drug discovery, microelectronics, and medical diagnostics.
Whitesides has received many other awards, including the Award in Pure Chemistry, the Arthur C. Cope Award, and the 2007 Priestley Medal, all from the American Chemical Society. He has also received the Welch Award in Chemistry, the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Chemistry, the National Medal of Science, and the Kyoto Prize for Advanced Technology.
Whitesides will receive the Dreyfus Prize during a ceremony at Harvard in September.
