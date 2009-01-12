2009 ACS National Award Winners

FOLLOWING is the first set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2009. C&EN will publish the vignettes of the remaining recipients in January and February issues. A profile of M. Frederick Hawthorne, the 2009 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the March 23 issue of C&EN, along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, March 24, in conjunction with the 237th ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 238th ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16–20.
