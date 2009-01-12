A123Systems Plans U.S. Battery Plants

Battery maker A123Systems has applied for $1.84 billion in direct loans from the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Incentive Program to support construction of lithium-ion battery plants in southeast Michigan and other U.S. locations. The company says it could expand to employ 14,000 people and produce batteries for 5 million hybrid vehicles by 2013. The company is working with seven manufacturers of hybrid and all-electric vehicles including General Motors, Chrysler, and Norway's Think.
