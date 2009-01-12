Advertisement

People

Call For Nominations For Linus Pauling Medal

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Wang
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Nominations are being sought for the Linus Pauling Medal Award, which is given annually by the ACS Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections. The award is named after Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.

Nominations should include the nominee’s name, current position, and address; a résumé of the nominee’s professional career; a narrative summary of the scientific achievements that form the basis for the nomination, including explanations of the significance of the work; a listing of honors, awards, and medals, with the dates and conferring organizations; and a bibliography of significant publications (reprints are not desired). Additional supporting letters are encouraged. Scientists of all nationalities are eligible. The award is not given for work for which the nominee has already received the Nobel Prize.

Copies of all nomination materials (digital files preferred) must be received by Feb. 28. A previous nomination may be reactivated by specific request. E-mail digital files to wamserc@pdx.edu and/or mail printed materials to Carl C. Wamser, Department of Chemistry, Portland State University, Portland, OR 97207–0751.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

