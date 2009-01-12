Crucell, Wyeth In Merger Talks

Dutch biopharmaceutical producer Crucell says it is "in friendly discussions with Wyeth that may lead to a combination of the two companies." The discussions are at a preliminary stage, with no certainty that they will result in a transaction, Crucell said in a statement sent to the Dutch financial authorities. According to published reports, a deal could be worth more than $1.3 billion. In 2007, Crucell rang up roughly $276 million in sales and license and service fees. It specializes in vaccines, a field that Wyeth also is active in. Crucell also licenses its Per.C6 production cell line technology for vaccine and protein production.
