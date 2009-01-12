Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Cycloaddition Suppresses Nanotube Conductivity

Adding a fluoroolefin to metallic single-walled carbon nanotubes helps tame them for electronics applications

by Bethany Halford
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Using a chemical transformation, researchers at DuPont and Cornell University have devised a way to sap metallic single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) of their conductivity while leaving semiconducting SWNTs unscathed (Science 2009, 323, 234). SWNTs are always produced as a mixture of metallic and semiconducting tubes. Although the semiconducting tubes are promising transistor materials, the metallic tubes short-circuit such devices. The new technique allows scientists to transform bulk quantities of commercial SWNT mats into a material with properties that are suitable for device applications. No tedious separation of the metallic and semiconducting tubes is required. The process, whose development was spearheaded by DuPont's Graciela B. Blanchet, employs a [2+2] cycloaddition of the metallic tubes and a bulky fluorinated olefin. Adding the fluoroolefin to the nanotubes disrupts their π bonding system and thus their conductivity. The fluoroolefins react preferentially with the metallic SWNTs, so by carefully controlling the olefin concentration, the researchers can selectively alter the metallic tubes while leaving the semiconducting tubes unaffected. "This method could offer a viable path for the use of semiconducting carbon nanotubes in commercial electronic devices," according to the researchers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists construct short nanotube with 40 aromatic rings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful annulation fuses polyaromatics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid metals yield large 2-D semiconductor films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE