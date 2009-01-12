Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Strikes Back

Company reveals plans in the wake of cancelled Kuwaiti deal

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DOW CHEMICAL is "pursuing legal options" over the Kuwaiti government's decision to scuttle a global petrochemical joint venture. And with analysts questioning whether the company can or should continue with its purchase of Rohm and Haas without the $9 billion the Kuwaiti deal was to bring in, Dow is trying to reassure investors that it has a backup plan.

Late last month, Kuwait's Supreme Petroleum Council nixed the purchase of half of Dow's commodity petrochemical and plastics business by Petrochemical Industries Co. (PIC) of Kuwait. "We were shocked by the news," Dow's CEO, Andrew N. Liveris, said in a statement last week. "This was completely unexpected given the approvals already received and the behavior, actions, and words from our partners."

Suing PIC puts Dow in an awkward position because the companies already have chemical joint ventures with billions of dollars in annual sales. "Pursuing legal options is not a decision we take lightly," Liveris said. "But PIC is in breach of contract."

The company also disclosed that it had been in discussions as recently as November with other potential partners for its commodity businesses. It has also been talking with interested parties in recent weeks. Dow says such an alternative, plus some other divestitures, could yield even more revenues than the PIC deal.

Under Liveris' leadership, Dow has been pursuing what it calls an "asset-light" strategy: forming joint ventures for commodity businesses, preferably with partners that have access to cheap feedstocks, while expanding in specialty chemicals. The keystone to the strategy was to form the K-Dow joint venture with PIC and use the proceeds to help pay for its $18.8 billion purchase of specialty chemical giant Rohm and Haas.

Without the Kuwaiti deal, analysts say, Dow ought to renegotiate with Rohm and Haas or walk away. After the K-Dow deal failed, Standard & Poor's lowered Dow's credit rating from A– to BBB, only a notch above "junk bond" status. "Dow's financial profile will be stretched to an aggressive posture if it closes the Rohm and Haas transaction as expected," wrote S&P analyst Kyle Loughlin in a recent report.

Compounding Dow's troubles is that starting last week, the price of the Rohm and Haas deal climbs by $100 million every month it is not completed.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hedge Fund Targets Dow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, Rohm And Haas Settle
Dow/Rohm And Haas Update

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE