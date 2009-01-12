Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Enantiopure Epoxides And Stereoregular Polyethers

A chiral cobalt catalyst has an extraordinary ability for resolving racemic mixtures of epoxides and producing isotactic polyethers

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Cornell University chemists have created a chiral cobalt catalyst that displays an extraordinary ability for resolving racemic mixtures of epoxides and for producing stereoregular polyethers from chiral epoxides (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2008, 130, 17658). Wataru Hirahata, Geoffrey W. Coates, and coworkers designed the bulky bimetallic catalyst with epoxides in mind. The twin cobalt centers each sport a chelating salen ligand (N,N′-ethylenebis[salicylideneimine]) and share a chiral binaphthol ligand. The binaphthol holds the metals in the optimal geometry for binding and opening aliphatic epoxide rings, Coates says. The researchers show that the cobalt catalyst, when combined with bis(triphenylphosphine)iminium acetate as a cocatalyst, has a preference for polymerizing (S)-epoxides (shown). This selectivity permits easy isolation of the (R)-epoxides. In addition, the racemic form of the catalyst polymerizes racemic mixtures of epoxides to form highly stereoregular (isotactic) polyethers in quantitative yields. The Cornell chiral cobalt catalyst represents "a significant breakthrough in enantioselective polymerizations," says Caltech chemistry professor John E. Bercaw, who has studied polymeric kinetic resolution of simple alkenes. Beyond making polyethers, Bercaw envisions using the catalyst to produce enantiopure epoxides, which are valuable starting materials for synthesizing pharmaceuticals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent steers chiral synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making chiral zeolites in bulk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-cost chiral acid catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE