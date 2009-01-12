ExxonMobil Faculty Fellowship Nominations Sought

Nominations are being accepted for the ExxonMobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship, sponsored by the ExxonMobil Foundation. The $10,000 unrestricted grant recognizes young scientists who have made substantial contributions to the discipline of solid-state chemistry and have the potential to emerge as leaders in the field.
The recipient of the fellowship must hold a tenure-track faculty position at a U.S. institution but not yet have received tenure and, preferably, not be in the final stage of tenure review. Selection will be based on past and current independent contributions and on the potential for future contributions to the knowledge of synthesis, properties, reactivity, structure, and bonding in solids.
Nominations must contain a one-page summary of current research interests, a publication list, copies of no more than three recent publications, a brief curriculum vitae, and three supporting letters (including that of the nominator). Nominations and letters of support should be e-mailed as PDF attachments to Barbara A. Reisner at exxonmobil@acsdic.org. The deadline for nominations is March 1.
