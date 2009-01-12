As part of the ACS-wide effort to control costs during the current recession, C&EN is trimming its editorial page budget. Throughout the year, a number of items that would have ordinarily appeared in print and on C&EN Online will be accessible only online. We will point you to these features in the print edition.
This decision affects two features that would normally appear in the second issue in January. The first is the official reports of committees that met during the December meeting of the ACS Board of Directors (C&EN, Dec. 15, 2008, page 9). These include the Society Committee on Budget & Finance and the Standing Board Committees on Grants & Awards, Professional & Member Relations, and Public Affairs & Public Relations. The reports can be found in the ACS News section of the current issue of C&EN Online at www.cen-online.org/news/87/i02/8702acsreport.html.
The other feature that will no longer appear in print is the C&EN Calendar of Events. The current calendar is for January through August 2009 and can be accessed at pubs.acs.org/cen/html/calendars.html. It is updated monthly. Please submit meeting information to Linda Wang, C&EN, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; telephone (202) 872-4579, fax (202)872-8727, or e-mail l_wang@acs.org.
Since it was launched in 1998, C&EN Online has become an integral component of the package of news and information C&EN delivers to its readers each week. The procedure for logging in to C&EN Online as an ACS member has changed; you now need to register on the ACS website, www.acs.org, prior to accessing C&EN subscriber content.
