Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Find It On C&EN Online

by Rudy M. Baum
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

As part of the ACS-wide effort to control costs during the current recession, C&EN is trimming its editorial page budget. Throughout the year, a number of items that would have ordinarily appeared in print and on C&EN Online will be accessible only online. We will point you to these features in the print edition.

This decision affects two features that would normally appear in the second issue in January. The first is the official reports of committees that met during the December meeting of the ACS Board of Directors (C&EN, Dec. 15, 2008, page 9). These include the Society Committee on Budget & Finance and the Standing Board Committees on Grants & Awards, Professional & Member Relations, and Public Affairs & Public Relations. The reports can be found in the ACS News section of the current issue of C&EN Online at www.cen-online.org/news/87/i02/8702acsreport.html.

The other feature that will no longer appear in print is the C&EN Calendar of Events. The current calendar is for January through August 2009 and can be accessed at pubs.acs.org/cen/html/calendars.html. It is updated monthly. Please submit meeting information to Linda Wang, C&EN, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; telephone (202) 872-4579, fax (202)872-8727, or e-mail l_wang@acs.org.

Since it was launched in 1998, C&EN Online has become an integral component of the package of news and information C&EN delivers to its readers each week. The procedure for logging in to C&EN Online as an ACS member has changed; you now need to register on the ACS website, www.acs.org, prior to accessing C&EN subscriber content.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Committee short reports available online
Official reports from June Board of Directors meeting now available
letters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE