Frutarom Buys Oxford Chemicals

Flavors and fine ingredients maker Frutarom will purchase flavor and fragrance ingredients maker Oxford Chemicals for approximately $12 million. The acquisition will expand Frutarom's customer base and product offerings by adding Oxford's pipeline of natural flavor products. The two firms each have facilities in northern England, where Frutarom says it will look to implement operational savings.
