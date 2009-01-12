German Award Goes To Frank Neese

Frank Neese, chair of theoretical chemistry at the University of Bonn, in Germany, and a fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Bioinorganic Chemistry, received the 2008 Klung Wilhelmy Weberbank Prize for chemistry during a ceremony in Berlin in November 2008.
The prize is awarded annually to a top young German scientist, toggling each year between honoring a physicist or a chemist. Five of the previous awardees have since received the Nobel Prize.
The prize includes 100,000 euros and is sponsored by the Otto Klung Foundation at the Free University of Berlin, the Dr. Wilhelmy Foundation, and the Society for the Promotion of Science of the Weberbank Actiengesellschaft.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter