Executive Compensation Information Available
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2007 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on www.acs.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Go to www.acs.org. In the upper right-hand corner, log in. If you are already a registered user, enter your user name and password. If you're a new user, follow the link and register (a process that requires your ACS membership number and takes less than a minute). Once you have logged in, you will see a link titled "Member Information." Click on this link, go to the heading "Your Organization" at the bottom of the screen, and click on the link titled "Access the Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees." You will immediately go to the introductory text; the Form 990 is available by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page titled "2007 Compensation Schedules." If you have any problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
I READ WITH BOTH anticipated interest and disappointment the articles on high-performance buildings and green materials report cards (C&EN, Nov. 17, 2008, pages 15 and 24). Most definitely materials are available that allow for vastly improved energy conservation, but to leave the impression that they cost only an additional 3–5% is poor reporting.
For the sake of brevity, just review the cost of the Sage window versus standard clear glass or a sealed insulating glass unit (IGU) using even low-E coatings, films, and inert gasses. I know well the specifics of this cost comparison.
A second issue is allowing eco-political bias to cloud use of the rigid PVC building product. Rigid PVC does not contain volatile additives and is a cost-effective, energy-saving, recyclable, durable material. Several research reports state that rigid PVC is not more hazardous than the alternatives and may be better than many other plastics. It is true that flexible PVC products with associated potentially hazardous plasticizers may be an issue. I believe they are, but only because of the plasticizers being used. As a chemical information source, C&EN needs to educate, not promote opinion—and in some cases, unfounded opinions.
Kenneth Abate
Beaver Falls, Pa.
