Lubrizol Buys Dow Polyurethanes

Lubrizol has acquired the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) business of Dow Chemical, including production and R&D assets in La Porte, Texas. The Dow Pellethane elastomers and Isoplast engineering resins lines had sales of $85 million in 2007. Lubrizol says the acquisition will expand its own TPU portfolio, including resins for film extrusion, tubing, and cable jacketing, and give it access to new markets such as medical applications.
