Nature's Chemistry

Executive Compensation Information Available
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2007 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on www.acs.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Go to www.acs.org. In the upper right-hand corner, log in. If you are already a registered user, enter your user name and password. If you're a new user, follow the link and register (a process that requires your ACS membership number and takes less than a minute). Once you have logged in, you will see a link titled "Member Information." Click on this link, go to the heading "Your Organization" at the bottom of the screen, and click on the link titled "Access the Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees." You will immediately go to the introductory text; the Form 990 is available by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page titled "2007 Compensation Schedules." If you have any problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
NO DOUBT there will be a flurry of responses to the statement by Porter Robert Peoples in the editorial titled "Message to President-Elect Obama." Peoples wrote that "green chemistry is defined as doing chemistry the way nature does chemistry" (C&EN, Nov. 17, page 3). Aside from not capitalizing "Nature" to show reverence, we (especially organic) chemists continue to lament how incompetent we are in the lab compared to nature's ways, be it in transition-metal- or even organo-catalytic reactions, and especially in total synthesis of natural products. We need not look beyond Taxol to justify this statement.
The second point is that chemists—whether using small or multi-kilogram-scale reactions—are attempting to improve efficiency and decrease waste side products, reagents, and solvents, and thereby contribute to environmental stewardship. What is a green chemist? Every chemist. Peoples' statement should have this important addition: "Green chemistry is defined as attempting to do chemistry the way nature does chemistry."
Victor Snieckus
Kingston, Ontario
