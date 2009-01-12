Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Online Database Of Molecular Spectra Promises To Help Astronomers

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

A database 18 years in the works promises to help scientists sort out the astronomical role of a giant class of organic molecules that permeate stars and dust throughout the universe.

Developed by scientists at NASA's Ames Research Center, in Mountain View, Calif., the database contains 600 theoretically and 60 experimentally determined infrared emission and absorption spectra of individual polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

PAHs are ubiquitous: They have been found in meteorites and may be precursors to prebiotic molecules, but they are also pervasive on Earth, often as pollutants.

The IR emissions from the mixtures of different PAH molecules in astronomical objects typically generate muddy, inscrutable spectra. With the ability to search and compare spectra of individual PAHs and PAH mixtures, astronomers can make more sense of their observations. The NASA Ames PAH IR Spectroscopic Database is slated for a mid-2009 Web release.

"Understanding these emission bands is key to finding out what's going on in [extraterrestrial] environments," Kapteyn Astronomical Institute astrochemist Christaan Boersma said last week at the American Astronomical Society meeting in Long Beach, Calif., where he and other scientists on the project showcased the database.

PAH spectra are difficult to recreate in the lab, but in the past two decades, with advances in lab technology and density functional theory, the researchers have been able to amass a reliable collection.

The database "should be very useful to astronomers," says David E. Woon, an astrochemist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find possible explanation for Titan’s haze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Predicting the chemistry happening inside interstellar ice﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE