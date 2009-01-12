PPD Acquires Merck Plant In Outsourcing Deal

Pharmaceutical Product Development, a contract research organization based in Wilmington, N.C., has purchased Merck & Co.'s 130,000-sq-ft vaccine testing laboratory in Wayne, Pa., for an undisclosed sum. The sale is part of a collaboration in which PPD will provide Merck with assay development and immunogenicity testing services for five years. PPD will hire approximately 80 Merck employees at the facility. The Merck lab will add biologics and vaccine testing to PPD's roster of laboratory services, including clinical trial and data management.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter