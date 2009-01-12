Darryll J. Pines has been appointed dean of the A. James Clark School of Engineering and Nariman Farvardin Professor of Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park, effective Jan. 5. He has served as chair of the university’s department of aerospace engineering since 2006.

Charles B. Rose was named emeritus associate professor of organic chemistry at the University of Nevada, Reno, on July 1, 2008. He joined the department in 1966.

Bradford B. Wayland has joined Temple University’s College of Science & Technology as a professor in the chemistry department. Previously, he was a professor of chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania. He will continue his research in controlled radical polymerization, the design of new classes of porphyrin materials, and the reactivity of organometallic compounds with regard to catalytic chemistry.

Marcel Bally, head of Advanced Therapeutics at the BC Cancer Agency and a professor in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of British Columbia, is one of five American Chemical Society members named as a 2008 fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS). The other four are Vinod D. Labhasetwar, head of Cleveland Clinic’s Cancer NanoMedicine Program; James E. Polli, professor and vice chair of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy; Alain P. Rolland, senior vice president of product development at Vical, a company developing DNA-based cancer immunotherapeutics and infectious disease vaccines; and Quentin R. Smith, chair and professor at Texas Tech University’s School of Pharmacy. In total, AAPS named 15 2008 fellows.

Benjamin F. Wilson recently joined the National Advisory Committee for the Environmental Leadership Program (ELP). Since 1999, ELP has developed leaders who are addressing challenging environmental needs. He is currently managing principal of the law firm Beveridge & Diamond.

Thomas Drye has been promoted to managing director of Techmer Lehvoss Compounds (TLC) from the role of director of sales and marketing. Based in Clinton, Tenn., TLC produces high-performance engineering compounds.

Joseph Huang has been hired as a product development engineer at Telles, the joint venture between Metabolix and Archer Daniels Midland that produces Mirel bioplastics. In addition, David Scarlett has become the company’s laboratory manager and Thomas J. Pitzi is now its application development engineer.

David Le Pagne has joined the North America Performance Chemicals & Biocides sales team at International Specialty Products as senior sales engineer for the West Coast. He will be based in Pasadena, Calif. Le Pagne comes to ISP from Clariant, where he worked in sales on the West Coast for the company’s Pigments & Additives division.

Per-Erik Lindquist has been appointed CEO of PIAB, which provides industrial vacuum technology and products to global manufacturers in the graphics, pharmaceutical, packaging, food and beverage, and automotive industries. He replaces Jacob Tell, who is now deputy CEO, focusing on managing PIAB’s continued growth.

Michele Margherita has been promoted to personal care specialties marketing director for Brenntag North America. Previously, she was market manager with Brenntag Specialties, a division of Brenntag North America, focusing on personal care and cosmetics products.

Brandon A. Nordin has joined the ACS Publications Division in the role of vice president of sales and marketing. Most recently, Nordin served as publisher of Gale Digital Collections, driving Gale’s development of archival document databases with leading museums, archives, and libraries.

Michael Rose has been named global strategic account manager for Sartomer. Most recently, Rose served as manager of Sartomer’s photocure monomers in Europe. With headquarters in Exton, Pa., Sartomer is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a part of Total’s chemicals branch.

Bill Schultz has been named the new vice president of operations at Adhesives Research, a Glen Rock, Pa., developer and manufacturer of custom pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, specialty coatings, films, and laminates. Deepak Hariharan was promoted to electronics business manager; he had been the electronics R&D group leader. Don Herr has joined the company as the R&D group leader for the electronics and engineered tapes business groups. Scott A. Knorr has been named medical business manager at the company. Mary Lawson, who had been the firm’s electronics business manager, will replace Knorr as pharmaceutical business manager. Mary Robertson will assume the newly created position of European sales director to lead the company’s growing medical business interests in Europe.

Sandra M. Sovinski has been promoted to managing partner of the new Orlando, Fla., office of Myers & Kaplan, Intellectual Property Law, which is based in Atlanta.

Mervyn J. Turner has been appointed to the new position of chief strategy officer at Merck & Co. He will also continue in his role as senior vice president for worldwide licensing and external research for Merck Research Laboratories.

Michiel E. Ultee has been promoted to vice president of process sciences at Laureate Pharma. The Princeton, N.J.-based company is a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturer specializing in recombinant protein production in mammalian cells.