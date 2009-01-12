Recipharm Adds To Its Empire

The acquisitive Swedish contract development company Recipharm has snapped up Solvay subsidiary Laboratoires Fournier for an undisclosed sum. The purchase gives the Swedish company manufacturing and logistics facilities in Dijon, France, adding to its European operations. Recipharm already has a sterile manufacturing plant in France that it acquired from AstraZeneca in July 2007. At the beginning of this month, Recipharm also wrapped up its acquisition of a majority stake inAstraZeneca Biotech Laboratory, in Sweden.
