Roche And Synta Ink Collaboration

Synta Pharmaceuticals and Roche have formed an alliance to develop small-molecule drugs targeting a novel family of ion channels critical to immune cell function known as calcium-release-activated calcium-modulator channels. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will fund research to be conducted by Synta during an initial two-year research period and receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize certain products. Synta will receive $25 million in up-front license fees and research support.
