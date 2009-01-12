Sigma-Aldrich, ASM Sign Dielectric Pact

Sigma-Aldrich's SAFC Hitech unit has signed an agreement to supply ASM International, a maker of semiconductor fabrication equipment, with chemicals used to deposit transistor insulators. Under the deal, SAFC will manufacture organometallic compounds containing cyclopentadienyl groups with strontium and barium. These compounds will enable the deposition of transistor-insulating layers with dielectric constants exceeding 100.
