Physical Chemistry

Uranium-Gallium Complex With A π Bond

A new complex features a U–Ga bond, only the second known molecule with a bond between an actinide element and a group 13 element

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 2
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Steve Liddle
This novel complex contains an unprecedented U–Ga bond; U is green, Ga is purple, O is red, Si is orange, N is blue, and C is black.
Credit: Courtesy of Steve Liddle
This novel complex contains an unprecedented U–Ga bond; U is green, Ga is purple, O is red, Si is orange, N is blue, and C is black.

A newly made complex features a uranium-gallium bond, only the second known molecule containing a bond between an actinide element and a group 13 element. Steve T. Liddle of the University of Nottingham, in England; Cameron Jones of Monash University, in Australia; and colleagues synthesized the complex in which the U–Ga bond is surrounded by the chelating ligand tris(2-aminoethyl)amine-trimethylsilane (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200805481). The molecule is also noteworthy, the authors say, because the U–Ga bond shows characteristics of π bonding, a trait that has not been seen before between an f-block element and a group 13 element. Scientists have debated the potential of f elements to bond covalently. That ability could have implications for nuclear waste separation, for example, where chemists would like to exploit the different chemistries of covalent bonding in lanthanides and actinides. The discovery comes on the heels of a report of the first actinide-group 13 complex, which contains a uranium-aluminum bond (C&EN, Aug. 4, 2008, page 36). One of that study's authors, John Arnold of the University of California, Berkeley, says the new work "adds significantly to our fundamental knowledge of f-element interactions with group 13 elements."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

