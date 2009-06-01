Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Honors Augustine, Honda, Gingrey

by Linda R. Raber
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Augustine
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography (All)
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography (All)

THE ACS 2009 Public Service Awards were given to Reps. Mike Honda (D-Calif.) and Phil Gingrey (R-Ga.) and Norman R. Augustine, the retired chairman and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin, for their vision and leadership in science and engineering policy.

In presenting the awards at a ceremony on Capitol Hill last month, ACS President Thomas H. Lane said: "Our nation is facing an unprecedented series of complex challenges that require innovative discoveries and highly skilled workers. Sustainable solutions will not come without an unwavering commitment to science education and research and technology development. Our awardees have been tireless champions of that commitment and in making clear the connection between a strong scientific foundation and future economic vitality."

Honda, a former science teacher, is a champion for science education and recently introduced the Enhancing STEM Education Act to coordinate activities at the federal and state levels. He has been influential in shaping the Democratic innovation agenda and an active supporter of nanotechnology through research and public-private partnerships.

Gingrey, a medical doctor with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, is a champion of federal research agencies and science education, as well as an active supporter of green chemistry legislation.

Augustine chaired the National Academies committee that produced the report "Rising Above the Gathering Storm." He has been chairman of the National Academy of Engineering, the Defense Science Board, and the American Red Cross and was a 16-year member of the President's Council of Advisors on Science & Technology.

COMMITTEE ACTIONS

Beginning with this issue, official reports by ACS committees from national meetings will be published only at C&EN Online, www.cen-online.org. The reports from the Salt Lake City national meeting are available now.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Panchanathan takes the helm of the US National Science Foundation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sethuraman Panchanathan tapped to lead US National Science Foundation
NSB Honors Charles Vest

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE