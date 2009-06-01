Advertisement

People

Anastas is Tapped To Lead EPA Research

by Cheryl Hogue
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
Anastas
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

Paul T. Anastas, one of the developers of green chemistry, is President Barack Obama's pick to head EPA's Office of Research & Development. Anastas is the former director of ACS's Green Chemistry Institute and served as assistant director for environment at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy from 1999 to 2004. Earlier, Anastas was chief of industrial chemistry at EPA. He is currently the Teresa & H. John Heinz III Professor in the Practice of Chemistry for the Environment at Yale University and directs the Yale Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering. Timothy Donaghy, scientific integrity analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists, says Anastas' experience and background in green chemistry are likely to be positive for EPA's research program. Anastas faces confirmation by the Senate for his new post.

