Arizona Chemical Closes A Plant

Arizona Chemical will close a plant in Port St. Joe, Fla., where it refines tall oil—a by-product of the paper industry—into rosins, rosin esters, and fatty acids. About 77 employees will lose their jobs. The firm says it will transfer production to facilities in Panama City, Fla., and Savannah, Ga. Arizona CEO Cornelius (Kees) Verhaar says the consolidation is the result of the current economic climate.
