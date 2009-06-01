Arkema To Produce Self-Healing Rubber

Arkema is beginning production of self-healing elastomers based on its supramolecular chemistry. The materials are the result of a collaboration with Paris' Ecole Supérieure de Physique et Chimie Industrielles. The polymers, composed mostly of fatty acid oligomers, have reversible intermolecular bonds. As a result, cracks or breaks in the bonds can be repaired by applying pressure. Arkema has capacity to produce 100 metric tons per year of the materials, dubbed Reverlink, at its plant in Pas-de-Calais, France. The company is looking at applications in conveyor belts, sealing joints, impact protection, industrial gloves, coatings, and adhesives.
