Lanxess has expanded its rubber R&D center in Qingdao, China, the heart of the country's rubber industry. To date, Lanxess has invested about $14 million in the center, which now covers more than 32,000 sq ft and employs 15 researchers.
PPG Industries Foundation is donating $500,000 to establish the Nanomaterials Characterization Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh. The university says the gift will allow it to renovate its laboratories and help it recruit top nanomaterials talent.
Calgon Carbon has signed a contract to supply activated carbon valued at $25 million through 2014 to an unnamed U.S. power generator. The activated carbon will be used to remove mercury from the flue gas of the utility's coal-fired power plants in the Midwest.
BlueFire Ethanol Fuels is providing sugars derived from nonfood cellulosic wastes to Solazyme to test in its renewable oil process. The sugars, produced by BlueFire via acid hydrolysis, would be a feedstock for Solazyme's oil-producing algae.
PotashCorp will curtail its potash production by an additional 400,000 tons, bringing its total reduction to 5.3 million tons for the 2008–09 fertilizer year. The reduction will help the company match supply to lower market demand as farmers and fertilizer dealers cut
inventories.
Velocys, the U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based Oxford Catalysts Group, has received $4 million from the Ohio Department of Development's Third Frontier Project to help commercialize the firm's microchannel process to enhance fuels production from biomass.
Eucodis Bioscience, an Austrian developer of enzymes for the chemical industry, has entered a research agreement with Genencor, the world's number-two enzymes producer. Eucodis will use its "in vivo recombination" technique to develop an optimized version of an undisclosed enzyme.
Amgen has exercised its option to license Cytokinetics' heart drug program, including CK-1827452, a small-molecule cardiac myosin activator in Phase I and II clinical trials for the treatment of heart failure. Amgen will pay a $50 million exercise fee.
Z-Cube, the venture arm of Zambon, has licensed a nanotech drug delivery system from Yissum Research Development, the technology transfer company of Hebrew University. Z-Cube has exclusive rights to develop the technology for pain management applications.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter