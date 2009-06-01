DAK, Shaw Join for Polyester Recycling

Polyester maker DAK Americas and carpet producer Shaw Industries have formed a joint venture, Clear Path Recycling, to build what they claim will be the largest polyester recycling operation in North America. To be built at DAK's Fayetteville, N.C., site, the plant will have annual capacity to convert 280 million lb of polyethylene terephthalate bottles—about 5 billion bottles' worth—into polyester products, most of which the partners will use internally. The plant will come on-line in two phases, the first to be completed next year.
