Dr. Reddy's Folds Drug Discovery Arm

Indian generics producer Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will abandon its proprietary drug discovery efforts but will remain active in drug development. The firm will transfer its drug discovery staff and facilities in Hyderabad to its contract research subsidiary Aurigene. As part of the reorganization, Dr. Reddy's will close an R&D lab in Atlanta. The firm says it will still conduct drug development work by licensing promising drug candidates from Aurigene and others.
