Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Finding Crystallization Sweet Spots

Automated device mixes nanoliter quantities of membrane-protein components

by Mitch Jacoby
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

MINI MIXER
Credit: Paul Kenis
Bacteriorhodopsin crystals (right) are grown by this device, which injects a total of 20 nanoliters of aqueous protein solution (brown droplets injected from right and left) into a lipid reservoir. This video shows the device in action.

Membrane proteins play critical roles in cell signaling and energy transduction, so knowing their crystal structures could help scientists better understand how cells work while also pointing toward new treatments for diseases that involve these proteins. Relatively few membrane-protein structures have been determined, however, because they are notoriously difficult to crystallize and the pure proteins tend to be available only in minute quantities. What's more, today's crystallization methods do not allow experimental conditions to be easily varied, a feature that would hasten the identification of practical crystallization conditions for a particular protein. Now, Sarah L. Perry, Paul J. A. Kenis, and coworkers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, have developed a device that enables them to screen crystallization conditions by mixing various compositions and concentrations of aqueous protein solutions and viscous lipids in 20-nanoliter batches (Cryst. Growth Des., DOI: 10.1021/cg900289d). The pneumatically actuated mixer uses just one-thousandth of the material consumed by today's microscale screening tools. In a proof-of-concept experiment, the team used the device to grow crystals of bacteriorhodopsin, a membrane protein commonly used for benchmarking.

Mini Mixer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Paul Kenis
Bacteriorhodopsin crystals (right) are grown by this device, which injects a total of 20 nanoliters of aqueous protein solution (brown droplets injected from right and left) into a lipid reservoir.
Credit: Paul Kenis
Bacteriorhodopsin crystals (right) are grown by this device, which injects a total of 20 nanoliters of aqueous protein solution (brown droplets injected from right and left) into a lipid reservoir.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom catalyst quantifies effect of nanoconfinement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Roles For Antifreeze Proteins
Microfluidics With No Ceiling Or Floor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE