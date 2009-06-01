Ford Details Green Interiors

At a recent conference in Dearborn, Mich., Ford Motor Co. designers and researchers described the company's strategy to use more biobased, recycled, and reclaimed materials in vehicle interiors. Ford introduced soy-containing foam seat cushions and seat backs in 2007, and the firm says the material will be in 1 million vehicles by the end of the year. The 2008 Ford Escape contains seat fabrics made with 100% postindustrial recycled yarns. Ford is also developing natural-fiber composites as a substitute for the glass fibers used to strengthen plastic parts. And the company is experimenting with nanosized filler materials in metal and plastic components to reduce weight and increase strength.
