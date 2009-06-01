J&J Will Acquire Cougar Biotechnology

Looking to strengthen its oncology operations, Johnson & Johnson has struck a deal to acquire Los Angeles-based Cougar Biotechnology for about $1 billion in cash. Established in 2003 to in-license and develop compounds, Cougar has a prostate cancer treatment, abiraterone acetate, and agents to treat breast cancer and multiple myeloma in late-stage development. To complete the deal J&J must acquire a majority of Cougar shares through a tender offer.
