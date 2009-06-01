Mitsubishi Gas Plans China Polycarbonate

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical plans to build a polycarbonate plant in Shanghai. The Japanese firm says it will spend about $310 million on a plant that will have capacity of 80,000 metric tons per year and start up in 2012. Mitsubishi Gas is already a major producer of the clear, strong plastic, with facilities in Japan and Thailand. Saudi Basic Industries, which acquired polycarbonate producer GE Plastics, also plans to build a polycarbonate plant in China.
