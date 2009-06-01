Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Obama Limits Preemption

Federal regulations should rarely trump state laws, President says

by Glenn Hess
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Obama
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Credit: Newscom

President Barack Obama has ordered federal agencies not to issue rules that shield companies from product liability lawsuits in state courts. The move is being cheered by trial lawyers but panned by the business community.

Obama told government department heads in a May 20 memo that federal regulations should rarely preempt often stricter state laws, many of which are designed to protect consumers' health and safety. He also called for review and possible revision of all federal rules issued over the past 10 years that may have improperly overridden state authority.

"This corrects a decade of abuse of the regulatory process and signifies a triumph both for states' rights and for the legal rights of all Americans and their families," says Les Weisbrod, president of the American Association for Justice, a trial lawyers group.

But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns that Obama's move will open the floodgates of litigation. "Removing federal preemption forces employers to navigate a confusing, often contradictory patchwork quilt of 50 sets of laws and regulations," says Lisa A. Rickard, head of the chamber's Institute for Legal Reform.

Frequently critical of the U.S. civil justice system and "frivolous" lawsuits, former president George W. Bush encouraged federal agencies to protect businesses that complied with federal rules from legal action in state courts and the threat of large damage awards.

Bush officials at FDA, the Department of Transportation, and other agencies inserted language into more than 50 regulations that prevented states from filing lawsuits against drug companies and other manufacturers for injuries from dangerous or defective products.

In 2006, for example, FDA issued a revised drug-labeling rule that sought to bar most state lawsuits over injury claims involving prescription drugs. But in March, the Supreme Court in Wyeth v. Levine struck down the notion of federal preemption as a shield for drugmakers (C&EN, March 9, page 8).

The Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, which represents the brand-name drug industry, disagreed with the outcome of that case and says it believes that patient safety is best served when FDA "is the sole arbiter of the risks and benefits of medicines."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge scraps US EPA’s science rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA’s science rule on shaky legal ground
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Label Updates For Generics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE