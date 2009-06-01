Sanofi, Exelixis In Cancer Drug Pact

Sanofi-Aventis and Exelixis are teaming up to develop drugs that block phosphoinositide-3 kinase (PI3K), a protein implicated in tumor growth as well as in cancer cell survival and resistance to chemotherapy and radiation. Sanofi gains access to two PI3K inhibitors in early-stage clinical trials. In exchange, Exelixis scores a $140 million up-front payment and $21 million in research funding over the course of the three-year pact. The South San Francisco-based biotech firm says it could eventually see up to $1 billion in milestone and royalty payments.
