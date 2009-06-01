Science & Technology Business

C &EN IS ONE of my best reads, and I used to turn to the Science & Technology Concentrates first for what seemed to interest me most. In the past year or two, however, it seems that the Business Concentrates pages contain more science and technology news and practical chemistry impacts than business. Can this impression be corroborated or refuted?
Richard Zare gave the Patrick Lecture at Kansas State University recently, and his talk on science and the business of isotope measurement bore out what I am saying beautifully and forcefully.
Dale L. Schruben
Manhattan, Kan.
