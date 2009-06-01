Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Solar Booms Worldwide

by Mitch Jacoby
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Despite the recession, silicon makers, industrial gas suppliers, and solar-cell manufacturers continue to charge ahead with new projects around the globe aimed at increasing solar power supply. Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture of Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Handotai, and Mitsubishi Materials, has started up an 8,500-metric-ton-per-year polycrystalline silicon facility in Hemlock, Mich., to supply makers of solar cells and semiconductors. Wacker Schott Solar, a joint venture between Wacker Chemie and Schott Solar, has commissioned a factory in Jena, Germany, that will produce enough polysilicon wafers to enable 275 MW of electricity output at the site by 2012. In Italy, Linde Gases won a contract to supply high-purity gases to Moncada Energy, which is building the country's first thin-film solar-module plant, in Campofranco, Sicily. In Asia, Japan Solar Silicon's planned solar polysilicon plant in the country's Ibaraki prefecture will have an annual capacity of 4,500 metric tons instead of the 3,000 metric tons it envisaged earlier. The plant, scheduled to be fully operational in 2013, will implement an improvement of the traditional Siemens process by making use of recyclable silicon tetrachloride as a raw material. In Singapore, Air Liquide will supply REC Group's polysilicon production site with carrier and specialty gases when it starts up in 2010. Air Liquide has also signed a contract to supply carrier gases to four facilities run by solar-cell maker Suntech Power in China and Japan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Qcells to build $2.5 billion solar cell facility in Georgia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Firms Invest In Solar Materials
Air Liquide, Praxair Win China Contracts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE