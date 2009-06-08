Advertisement

Education

2009 Science Fair And Science Bowl Winners

Students from across the country are recognized for their science knowledge

by Alicia J. Chambers
June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anthony Dent
NOBCChE science bowl champions (junior division) with ACS President Thomas H. Lane (left) and NOBCChE President Victor R. McCrary.
This year, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) held its annual meeting in St. Louis. Among the activities was the National Science Fair & Science Bowl Competition for middle and high school students. The winners are listed below.

[+]Enlarge
Science Fair—Senior Division

1st Place: Kericka Stagg, 12th-grade Southwest Region, for "Introducing Ruthenium Atoms to Allopurinol"
2nd Place: Marius Bizimungu, 12th-grade Northeast Region, for "Engineering Biodiesel: Our Way to a Better Future"
3rd Place: Nikolas Albarran, 12th-grade Northeast Region, for "The Mathematical Correlation of Athletic Participation and Academic Performance in Western New York High School Males"
4th Place: Johnny Fells III, 12th-grade Northeast Region, for "Anti-Cancer Activity of Scutellaria on Akt/PKB Signaling"

Science Fair—Junior Division

1st Place: Tabassum Mohibi, 8th-grade Midwest Region, for "Take a Breath: The Effects of Second-Hand Smoking on Total Lung Capacity in Middle School Students"
2nd Place: Sheebani Talati, 8th-grade Midwest Region, for "The Effects of Various Household Spices on the Growth of E. coli"
3rd Place: Justin Ingram, 7th-grade Midwest Region, for "The Fast and the Fuel Efficient (Designing an H2 Fuel Cell Model Car)"
4th Place: Anthony Brown, 8th-grade Midwest Region, for "How Valid Are Some Simplified Area Formulas?"

Science Bowl—Senior Division

1st Place: Preuss School, University of California, San Diego
2nd Place: Timbuktu School, Team Blue
3rd Place: Florida A&M University Environmental Cooperative Science Center

Science Bowl—Junior Division

1st Place: Timbuktu School, Team Obama
2nd Place: NRCS Eagles
3rd Place: Timbuktu School, Team Barack

