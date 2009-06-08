2009 Science Fair And Science Bowl Winners

This year, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) held its annual meeting in St. Louis. Among the activities was the National Science Fair & Science Bowl Competition for middle and high school students. The winners are listed below.
1st Place: Kericka Stagg, 12th-grade Southwest Region, for "Introducing Ruthenium Atoms to Allopurinol"
2nd Place: Marius Bizimungu, 12th-grade Northeast Region, for "Engineering Biodiesel: Our Way to a Better Future"
3rd Place: Nikolas Albarran, 12th-grade Northeast Region, for "The Mathematical Correlation of Athletic Participation and Academic Performance in Western New York High School Males"
4th Place: Johnny Fells III, 12th-grade Northeast Region, for "Anti-Cancer Activity of Scutellaria on Akt/PKB Signaling"
1st Place: Tabassum Mohibi, 8th-grade Midwest Region, for "Take a Breath: The Effects of Second-Hand Smoking on Total Lung Capacity in Middle School Students"
2nd Place: Sheebani Talati, 8th-grade Midwest Region, for "The Effects of Various Household Spices on the Growth of E. coli"
3rd Place: Justin Ingram, 7th-grade Midwest Region, for "The Fast and the Fuel Efficient (Designing an H2 Fuel Cell Model Car)"
4th Place: Anthony Brown, 8th-grade Midwest Region, for "How Valid Are Some Simplified Area Formulas?"
1st Place: Preuss School, University of California, San Diego
2nd Place: Timbuktu School, Team Blue
3rd Place: Florida A&M University Environmental Cooperative Science Center
1st Place: Timbuktu School, Team Obama
2nd Place: NRCS Eagles
3rd Place: Timbuktu School, Team Barack
