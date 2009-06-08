BASF And Dupont Tangle In Court

BASF and DuPont filed separate lawsuits against the other in U.S. Federal Court for the District of Delaware over genetic traits that confer herbicide tolerance to corn and other crops. DuPont charges that BASF is infringing on four patents that allow the use of weed control chemicals, known as acetolactate synthase (ALS) inhibitors, without damaging crops. DuPont also asked the court to invalidate BASF patents on an ALS trait promoter. BASF wants the court to invalidate DuPont's ALS patents and stop DuPont from using BASF's trait promoter. BASF and DuPont say they tried to work out their differences, but talks failed.
